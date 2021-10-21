Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 532,328 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $12,902,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $9,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,937 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 63,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

