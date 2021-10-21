AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

AZZ stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AZZ by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AZZ by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

