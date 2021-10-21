B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Truist upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

ZION opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $3,860,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

