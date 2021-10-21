Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.74. 200,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,089. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -815.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.59.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

