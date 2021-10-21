Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,463,000 after acquiring an additional 301,897 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after buying an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.33. 69,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,821,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.