Baldwin Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.27. 46,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838,521. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.80. The company has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

