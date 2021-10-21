Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

