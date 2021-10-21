Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after acquiring an additional 869,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after buying an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,022,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,621,000 after buying an additional 93,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.75. 109,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,915. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

