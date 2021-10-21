Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,996,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,831,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $5,661,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 110,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,118. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

