Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.05. 223,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,550,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

