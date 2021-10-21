Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Holdings Lifted by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Ball were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after buying an additional 647,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 7.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,500,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,580,000 after buying an additional 241,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

