Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.63. 403,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,324. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

