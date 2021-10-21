Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,347 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $70,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Bally’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALY opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BALY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

