Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Bank of America has raised its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $47.09 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $396.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

