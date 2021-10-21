Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 131,850 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,813,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

RHP stock opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

