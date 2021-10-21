Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,919,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANZU opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

