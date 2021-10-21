Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 1,889.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,749,000 after buying an additional 168,858 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $20,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 36.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 134,181 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 5.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,337,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CWH opened at $38.35 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWH. Truist lowered their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.