Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.92

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.92 and last traded at $109.92, with a volume of 3183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.30.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.04.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 59.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

