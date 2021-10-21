Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Flushing Financial worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 42.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $723.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.