Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

CPSI opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $530.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,212.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $429,194 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.