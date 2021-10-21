Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 640 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NVE were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 56.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 10.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

In related news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $324.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 53.75%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.