Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 74,636 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Infinera were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Infinera by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

