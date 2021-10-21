Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40. Banner has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Banner alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 48.66%.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.