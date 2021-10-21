Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:BANR opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40. Banner has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 48.66%.
About Banner
Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.
