Barclays Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $110.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.62.

NYSE STT opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $99.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

