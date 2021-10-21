Barclays Initiates Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.54.

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded down 0.27 on Wednesday, hitting 19.00. 91,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 18.76. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 14.87 and a 1 year high of 23.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 110.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

