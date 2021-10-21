Barclays Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $46.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.98.

EAT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,842. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 27.0% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $21,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

