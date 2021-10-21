Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives $176.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Barclays by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barclays stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 108,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Barclays has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

