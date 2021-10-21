Barclays Raises Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $34.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPLX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.
NYSE:MPLX opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in Mplx by 85.1% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 87,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Mplx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,928,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,330,000 after purchasing an additional 163,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.
About Mplx
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.
