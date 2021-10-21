Barclays Raises Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $34.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPLX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in Mplx by 85.1% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 87,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Mplx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,928,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,330,000 after purchasing an additional 163,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

