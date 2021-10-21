Barclays Raises Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €25.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target raised by Barclays from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.