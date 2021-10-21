Barclays Raises Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €25.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target raised by Barclays from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SCGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.44.
Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.57.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
