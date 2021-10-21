Barclays Reiterates €109.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($115.88) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.81 ($123.31).

Shares of DG stock opened at €91.47 ($107.61) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.20. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

