Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX:BDC) Insider Acquires A$177,000.00 in Stock

Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX:BDC) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$177,000.00 ($126,428.57).

Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz acquired 1,000,000 shares of Bardoc Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$46,000.00 ($32,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59.

Bardoc Gold Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold and manganese deposits. Its flagship project is the Bardoc Gold Project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Spitfire Materials Limited and changed its name to Bardoc Gold Limited in November 2018.

