Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON BSE opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.52. The firm has a market cap of £185.54 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

