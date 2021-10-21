Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON BSE opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.52. The firm has a market cap of £185.54 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

