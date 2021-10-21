Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.60

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.60 and last traded at $69.39, with a volume of 6613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.

A number of research firms have commented on BBWI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.98.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,336,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,689,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,396,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.