Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Trading Down 3.7%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.17 and last traded at $51.40. Approximately 4,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,283,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,376,000 after acquiring an additional 363,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,694,000 after acquiring an additional 59,228 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.