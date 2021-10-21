BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target Raised to $9.00

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BLU opened at $6.06 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $474.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.25.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. Equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 211,452 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 13.7% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 215,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 610,545 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.