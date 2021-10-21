Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Up 4.1%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. 1,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,293,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $534.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

