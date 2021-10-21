Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.57. 18,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,070. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.69.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.70.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.