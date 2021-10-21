Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.85-19.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.8-10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.75 billion.Biogen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.850-$19.350 EPS.

Biogen stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.91. 32,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,070. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.70.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

