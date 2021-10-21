Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn $4.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,345,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.