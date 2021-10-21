BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Down 20.2% in September

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.62, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $224,552.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,664,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,840 shares of company stock worth $11,231,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.