Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 89.83%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 2,200.0% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 20.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 53.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Biomerica in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.