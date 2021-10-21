BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 5.2%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $281.87 and last traded at $274.78. 41,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,072,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $18,630,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

