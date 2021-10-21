BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 5.2%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $281.87 and last traded at $274.78. 41,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,072,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.09.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.36.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -1.59.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $18,630,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.