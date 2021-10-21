Bit Digital (BTBT) versus The Competition Financial Review

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bit Digital to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s peers have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bit Digital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 353 1309 1561 57 2.40

Bit Digital presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 2.84%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 168.86 Bit Digital Competitors $4.14 billion $548.61 million 17.40

Bit Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.74% -42.67% 2.38%

Summary

Bit Digital peers beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

