Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $96,328.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for approximately $171.04 or 0.00263144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,998.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.44 or 0.00988396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.90 or 0.00269085 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars.

