BitCore (BTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $369,454.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. BitCore has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $369,454.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,588.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.71 or 0.06593679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.00318745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.80 or 0.00993764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00088720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.69 or 0.00409656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.32 or 0.00270348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00262179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004757 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.