BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.36.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.36 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

