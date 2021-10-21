BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Lowered to $55.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.36.

BJRI opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $823.75 million, a PE ratio of -35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

