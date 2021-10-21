BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 371,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $157,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $81,012.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,525 shares of company stock worth $3,396,778. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.