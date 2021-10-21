Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Set at C$11.50 by Raymond James

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) has been given a C$11.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s current price.

BLN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.81. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $228,767.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

