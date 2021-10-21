BlackRock Inc. Has $49.74 Million Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 2,882.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864,719 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $49,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $5,596,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,192 shares of company stock worth $24,977,114 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $90.35 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $94.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.